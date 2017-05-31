Spring Wildflower Show Opens at Gallery Andrea

Tonight the gallery will host the weekly Scottsdale Artwalk reception from 7pm to 9pm where visitors are invited to explore dazzling flowers and meet the artists.

Stop by and enjoy this month’s special exhibition Spring Wildflower showcasing the gallery’s signature style floral artworks. Owner and Artist, Andrea de Kerpely-Zak along with her daughter and gallery partner Andrea Zakrzewski have created a selection of works inspired by Spring that are sure to inspire and excite the senses. The vibrant colors, brillant deatils and dazzling flowers fill the gallery with the sense of spring such as with works "Healing Fields of Wildflowers" and "Gold Poppies."

Zak is known for colorful and delicate impressionist flowers, which the artist says symbolizes freedom and healing. For over 35 years Andrea de Kerpely-Zak has been creating and exhibiting her artworks. Her works are published with Georgia O’Keeffe and featured in Arizona Highways, Home and Garden and featured on television. Andrea de Kerpely-Zak works are called, "Healing," and have been commissioned for the likes of Pope John Paul II.

Her daughter Andrea Zakrzewski paints akin to her mother in a palette knife style in a loose impressionistic style, inspired by the impressionists such as Monet and Van Gogh but her biggest inspiration is her mother. This special exhibition will be on display through May 31, 2017 with more information about this show or the gallery available online at artandrea.com.

Gallery Andrea has been a staple of the Scottsdale art scene in Old Town Scottsdale’s Gallery District since 2004. It is owned and operated by international artist Andrea de Kerpel and her daughter Andrea Zakrzewski. Gallery Andrea showcases diverse variety of artwork and styles, in addition to a small rooster of artists that are local, national and international. The gallery is located at 7019 E. Main Street, Scottsdale and they are open six days a week from 11am until 5pm, closed only on Sunday. * All images are courtesy and copyright of Gallery Andrea.