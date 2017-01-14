John Randall Nelson's Weird West Opens at Eye Lounge

Eye Lounge presents Weird West, the recent work of local artist John Randall Nelson opening this Friday December 16th in Downtown Phoenix.

Enjoy the whimiscal work of John Randall Nelson at Eye Lounge during what should be a perfect December Third Friday on Roosevelt Row. Nelson exhibition focuses on his latest work centering on the iconic theme of the west, but he in true Nelson fashion creates a world all his own. "The Western frontier was traditionally viewed as the meeting place of civilization and the unknown, cue the Sun … but not in a good way", states Nelson who goes on to say "We’re in the desert, a parched barren wasteland stretching for miles in every direction." His familar subject matter, painterly style and bold color palette draw viewers in for a closer examination revealing Nelson's west, "In this story, Southwestern icons; Jackrabbits, rain drops, Peyote buttons and Narco Hip Hop are the obvious subject matter, it is a region where the summer resembles a thirsty desert trope, it is shade that is sacred."

Eye Lounge is a contemporary art space and artist collective that showcases both established and emerging artists based in Arizona founded in 2000. As a founding member of Roosevelt Row, they have helped cultivate numerous artists throughout its 16 years and have established itself as a vital space and major component of our art community. They have always strived to give artists the freedom to push and expand their artwork while helping the artists be active members in the art community while providing them with extensive expose to patrons, curators and other artists.

This wonderful exhibition of John Randall Nelson was made possible by Gebert Contemporary (who currently represents the artist) and it will be on display from December 16th continuing through January 14th, 2017. Eye Lounge found its home in downtown located to at 419 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85004. They showcase new exhibitions every month, hosting regular gallery hours during the week on Friday 6-9pm, Saturday 1-5pm, and Sunday 11-3pm. They also participate in the monthly First Friday ArtWalk, which draws thousands to the gallery and Third Friday when they host a more intimate reception with the featured artist. Want to learn more about this diverse and fascinating artist or this exhibition online at www.eyelounge.com and follow them on twitter at @eyelounge.*Images are courtesy and copyright of artist and Gebert Contemporary.