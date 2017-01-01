2017 Tucson Jazz Festival Showcases Top Musicians

Page 1 of 2

Growling trumpets, sultry saxophones, elusive ride cymbals with bass drum accents and some of the most velvety voices in jazz music come together for the annual Tucson Jazz Festival. Spanning nearly two toe-tapping weeks, the jazz festival is located at venues throughout downtown, including the Rialto Theatre, Fox Tucson Theatre, Club Congress and the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall. This high-spirited musical event runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22 and features some of the best jazz musicians in the country.