Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort

Skip the chaotic parties and overcrowded nightclubs and ring in 2017 in a unique and entertaining way. The Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson is hosting a Dinner Theater Variety Show where great food, a hilarious show and live music will all take place.

Kicking off the evening is a candle-lit three-course dinner prepared by the Executive Chef of La Paloma and a three-act murder-mystery comedy show titled Murder at the Magic Show. The show is a whodunit murder-mystery presented by the same people in charge of the longest running mystery dinner theater shows in Southern Arizona. Set in the Westin La Paloma's Grand Ballroom at an actual magic show, the show will feature a comedy dance contest and Silver Sleuth award for the mystery-solving winner. Afterwards, guests will enjoy several short variety acts along with live music, a DJ and dancing.

In between acts, guests can look forward to a gypsy fortune teller being available to predict guests' 2017 futures as well as a 1930's-styled photographer and a cigarette-cigar-candy coat check girl. Keeping with the old-school atmosphere, a legally-designated smoking area will be available outdoors for guests to contemplate whodunit.

Those hesitant to leave behind the traditional clamor of New Year's can rest easy as there will also be a traditional Champagne toast, balloon drop, party hats, noisemakers and more festive trinkets included in the ticket price along with an overnight stay at the Westin La Paloma Resort.

For those with youngsters, the resort is offering a Kid's Club, a separate adult-supervised program where games, movies and craft projects will be available along with an earlier version of a New Year's countdown.

Consistently listed as one of the "Best Things To Do" by Tucson Guide Magazine and awarded Tucson Lifestyle's "Best Of Tucson" award, this mysterious and entertaining event is sure to start your New Year off right.

Tickets are $199 and include an overnight stay at the Westin La Paloma Resort. Ticket options without the hotel stay are also available. Full bar service is available for separate liquor purchases all evening.

The evening will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dinner and show at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: tucsonnewyear.com | For reservations, call: 800.266.4800