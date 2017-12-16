AZ Insider: Board of Visitors Flower Girls 2018 Just Announced

Kathy Shayna Shocket writes about the people who make a difference.

DRUM Roll please….. It’s a 103 year old tradition in Phoenix and one of the most anticipated balls of the year - - - the Board of Visitors Charity Ball. And we can now tell you who the next group of Flower Girls will be!

They are the 43 high school seniors who have now officially accepted the invitation to participate in the Board of Visitors ball and its events all year long. These young women will be participating in events such as the Annual Fashion Show Luncheon on December 16, 2017 at the Biltmore and a philanthropic event at The Board of Visitors Ryan House next spring. Then for the culminating ball, they’ll be presented by their proud fathers at the Board of Visitors 103rd Annual Charity Ball, on April 7, 2018 at the Camelback Inn.

Congratulations to the Board of Visitors 2018 Flower Girls:

Emily Altieri, Ellie Anthony, Emma Anthony, Quinn Beckham, Frances Bidwill, Elizabeth Bill, Bailey Bland, Emma Bosworth, Katherine Bruske, Shayna Cohen, Amelia Connelley, Abbie Conrad, Devin Douglas, Kendall Felix, Emma Georgeoff, Claudia Gillem, Isabella Gordon, Windsor Hall, Emily Hink, Kate Hubbard, Madison Kirby, Molly Kuhl, Cassidy Kuhle, Lulu Lundstedt, Caitlin McGrath, Molly Melvin, Mary Milisci, Emily Placet, Krista Potenza, Lauren Prebil, Elinor Robbins, Allison Scardello, Sophia Schumacher, Kate Straneva, Greer Tornquist, Margaux Vitols, Kaitlyn Ward, Madeline Warren, Tatum Webb, Anne Westfall, Madyson Whitney, Sophia Wood and Amelia Zurbriggen.

The Board of Visitors was founded in 1908 and is the oldest charitable organization in Arizona. Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than 19 million dollars to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it