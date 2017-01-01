AZ Insider: Stephensons Host Benefit for Gateway Cancer Research

Kathy Shayna Shocket writes about the people who make a difference.

As the sun was setting at one of Scottsdale’s most prestigious country clubs, Richard J Stephenson and his wife Dr. Stacie J Stephenson welcomed guests to their very special black tie evening. The couple known for their magnificent and entertaining parties, planned this lavish night to share their passion for Gateway for Cancer Research.

Amidst the elegant ambiance, the spotlight was on Gateway, the non-profit dedicated to funding transformational cancer research - - and the Stephensons rolled out the red carpet treatment for the 70 guests. That's Matteo Bocelli pictured above with the Stephensons. Matteo is the son of internationally-famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Yes, in their spectacular Stephenson’s style, the $750 per-person ticket for the elegant night included star entertainment. Not to mention a Hollywood-style step and repeat.

I snapped away as the Stephenson’s and their star guests posed on the step and repeat- with the “Vino de Stelle” logo, inspired by Vincent van Gosh’s Starry Night. Pictured above are Michael Joseph, pianist, Laura Bretan, opera singer, Teresa Hall Bartels, president Gateway for Cancer Research, Kelly Levesque, international singer-songwriter, and Matteo Bocelli, soloist.

And by the way, when William Joseph was just 8 years old, he won a full music scholarship from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to study piano.

Following the cocktail hour of watching the Arizona sunset, guests were transported to Portfino, Italy (acutally a dining area nestled in the mountain views of the Silverleaf Country Club) during which Alpana Sing's hand-selected wine pairings would enhance the culinary journey under the stars.

That's right, it was quite another treat that the Stephensons, as Honorary Chairs of the event, brought in Chicago’s well-known Alpana Singh, a Master Sommelier, a Chicagoland restauranteur and host of Chicago’s Check Please! on PBS Chicago.

Richard Stephenson, founder of Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), and Gateway for Cancer Research to fund innovative cancer research worldwide, and his wife Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, CTCA Chairman Functional Medicine and Gateway Board of Directors say they are excited to announce Gateway’s Inaugural Scottsdale Gala, which will be presented in the spring of next year, to benefit funding groundbreaking cancer research worldwide.

