AZ Insider: Steve Nash PV Home Just Sold $3.2M

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the inside view of the stories that make headlines.

Kathy gives us a peek inside Steve Nash's Paradise Valley home in Arizona.

Not only is Steve Nash’s Arizona house a Tuscan style beauty - its location also scores big! The 5,584 square foot abode with a separate guest house is in the prestigious gated community of Judson Estates in the upscale community of Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Steve, (a former Phoenix Suns, now retired from playing basketball after three seasons with the Lakers), had the luxurious home on and off the market for three years. The two-time NBA MVP has also been enjoying the beach lifestyle in his California home in Manhattan Beach.

Steve’s five bedroom home in three wings home just sold for $3.175 million. Note the magnificent vaulted beam cielings and stone firelplace.

The moment you pass through the private entrance with gorgeous gardens, you are transported into a resort ambiance. It boasts a celebrity lifestyle from indoor/outdoor kitchens to a game room and a heated pool.

Not to mention the chef’s kitchen with a center island.

The kitchen sports a Viking gas range six burner and griddle grill, dual Viking convection ovens , dual dishwasher. Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer.

There's also a breakfast bar and breakfast room.

The home accomodates a four car garage and a library with courtyard access.

The back yard is a resort style paradise with elaborate lush landscaping, a heated pool and spa. Did I mention an exercise room, wine cellar and steam shower? All luxuries to be enjoyed by the new owner.

