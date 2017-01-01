AZ Insider: Social Venture Partners Fast Pitch Breaks Records

Kathy Shayna Shocket writes about the people who make a difference.

Social Venture Partners FAST PITCH was record breaking

It was a record breaking night for Social Venture Partners’ Fast Pitch annual event! About 720 business and community leaders gathered to watch 7 nonprofits, an ASU student and a for-profit entrepreneur with a social mission, competing for cash awards and grants.

And it’s all live! They had a record attendance, sponsorship, number of awards given, and total dollar amount raised.

Finalists were asked, “How can you change the world in three minutes?”

Through Social Ventures and its community partners’ donations, $61,000 in grants were awarded to non-profits that impact everyone. That includes, Alzheimer’s and Autism. literacy and financial literacy. skateboarding and animal rescue, education, military families, and health and human services.

The nine finalists are tackling some of the most critical problems in the community.

The top $25,000 SVP Innovator Award was presented to Labor’s Community Service Agency and Stephen Sparks, who was chosen by a panel of Partners from the SVPAZ network for the innovation and repeatability of the Shift Program. Stephen and LCSA also receive three years of SVPAZ Partner time and talent to support capacity building.

Congratulations to SVP Arizona - which cultivates effective philanthropists, strengthens nonprofits, and invests in collaborative solutions – building powerful relationships to tackle our desert community’s social challenges.

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it