AZ Insider: Pre-party workout- Hike & Brunch at Four Seasons Scottsdale

The trails and the CHEFS at the Four Seasons await you!

With the fundraising party season in full swing, many people are trying to get in, or stay in shape to look great on the step and repeat, or to simply be able to indulge (without guilt) in those elaborate desserts.

So, here’s a healthy way to also take advantage of the perfect weather: Take a hike and then relax with a healthy brunch. Especially if Scottsdale is in your backyard!

Not only have the chefs at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, created menus with healthy options - (and welcome new Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer) , but the resort is nestled within the foothills of Pinnacle Peak. The trails on 150 acres, are easily accessible, with a couple of options for all different levels of hikers.

A nice workout or a slow stroll. Not to mention the spectacular views.

You can even bring the kids for the Gateway Trail. After soaking up the Arizona landscape of mid towering, multi-armed saguaro cacti (and if your lucky some wonderful wildlife) - soak up the unique Americana atmosphere of Proof.

(Pictured below are Chefs Dell Morris and Samantha Sanz,)

Kudos to Chef Dell Morris for the healthy homestyle menu choices! (By the way, Chef Dell grew up in Fort Thomas, AZ with a population of less than 300 people. His family had gardens of fresh fruit and vegetables and learned how to cook it all at a young age.)

Brunch at Proof boasts a buffet and a made to order Omelet Bar- as well as a separate menu featuring the Healthy Hiker. How about the Detox Juice with Beet Greens, Spinach, Lemon, Cucumber, Broccoli and Apple? Follow that with an Egg White Frittata with Grilled Asparagus, Tomato and Black Mesa Goat Cheese. A culinary journey!

You can also indulge in a later hike to take advantage of the magnificent Arizona sunsets. Then reward yourself at the Four Season’s Talavera. The menu features some healthy evening protein options. At the helm of the upscale steakhouse with New American cuisine spun with authentic Mexican touches, is Chef Samantha Sanz. Samantha, who went to Paris to learn how to cook, was, at 26, was the youngest female Chef de Cuisine currently working at any of the Four Seasons in North America.

See you looking healthy on the red carpet of the next fundraiser!

