AZ Insider: Emma Stone Was Just in Phoenix!

How Emma's shining the national spotlight on Valley Youth Theatre- again!

As the Oscar buzz continues to surround Emma Stone and her most recent starring role in La La Land, she continues to credit Artistic Producing Director, Bobb Cooper and Valley Youth Theatre. In fact, Emma, who also just won a Golden Globe and SAG award for La La Land ( and it’s her second Oscar nomination since Birdman) even gives a shoutout to VYT and Bobb in a recent Vanity Fair video.( Bobb is pictured above with Emma and his wife Karol Copper, VYT's Resident Costume Designer,)

When Emma’s asked, “Who do you respect the most in your life?,” she says, “This guy Bobb Cooper, who runs Valley Youth Theatre in Arizona,” says Emily. “He was the first person to give me any role, but also a dramatic role.” Yes, it’s where Emma, at 10 years old, first took to the stage, and appeared in 15 productions until she moved to California at age 14.

And here’s the lastest scoop - that Emma was just in Phoenix at the VYT to film an interview for CBS’s Sunday Morning. The well respected journalist Lee Cowan flew in as well and interviewed Bobb along with Emma about her defining career moments at VYT. The interviews will be part of the bigger profile piece on Emma which airs Feb 12. The crew also shot part of the interview at the Sugar Bowl in Scottsdale. “I feel humbled that she's sharing an incredible tie in her life with a place that meant so much to her,” adds Bobb.

Yes, Bobb and Karol Cooper, who’ve even had the chance to see Emma in Cabaret on Broadway two years ago, and those who have nurtured VTY for 20 years; are modestly embracing Emma’s public recognition. “We’ve worked hard to raise awareness for VYT. And we’re so proud that we have touched so many lives, from police officers, to attorneys, etc. and its precious she’s sharing the limelight with us,” says Bobb, who long with wife Karol and Resident Music Director, Mark Fearey, are celebrating 20 years at VYT.

Pictured above iin this precious moment is Emma when she shared the stage at VYT’s production of the classic Winnie the Pooh. She’s hugging Kimiko Glenn, who by the way, just earned a SAG nomination for her starring role in Orange is the New Black! There are other famous alumni (and you can read more in one of my several past stories on VYT’s alumni here) who appeared on VYT’s stage. That list boosts Jordin Sparks and Disney and ABC-Family’s Baby Daddy star, Chelsea Kane.

