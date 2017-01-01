AZ Insider: Private Brunch Spotlights Indian Cuisine & Love

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the stories on the people who make a difference.

At a private home in Paradise Valley, AZ, nestled within the beautiful landscapes of Camelback Mountain, an intimate group of distinguished guests enjoyed a very special private bunch. The views were spectacular. But the love in the air and the Indian cuisine took the spotlight. Yes, this was a celebration of love, one of the many parties in honor of Robby Uppal and Sukriti Kalra's upcoming wedding.

"Delicious Indian cuisine. The best we had ever had in Phoenix,” says Gary Edens. Gary and wife Suellen Edens are pictured above (seated) as Robby speaks with guests about the importance of family and the major role it plays in the wedding.

.

Sharon Dupont McCord and Robby's parents Anil and Jeevan Uppal co-hosted the gathering at Sharon’s magnificent home, where the indoor-outdoor architecture of the gourmet kitchen, sets the perfect ambiance for entertaining. Sharon and Philip Edlund, (pictured above) are also busy making plans to attend the wedding in India!

With the added ingredients of Anil and Jeevan’s hospitality, the buffet, showcasing an array of homemade Indian dishes was prepared by the Uppal’s chef in Sharon’s kitchen. (Anil is pictured above with Phil Shneider and Tom and Jeanne Patterson.

Jevvan, the groom to be's mother, and sister Ruhee, are pictured above with Jeanne Patterson.

Pictured below with Anil are Steven Sanghi and wife Maria Sanghi.

The exquisite menu included Tandori Sheekh Kebabs with vegetables, Chili Paneer, Dal Makhni, Veg Korma, Chicken Kofta,Tandori Naan, Basmati Rice.Potato Cutlets,Mint Chatni, Sweet & Sour Chatni,and the sweetest of desserts, Sweet Jalebi Custard.

Indian food is a culinary delight with a diversity of flavors, resulting in taste combinations unlike anything around the globe. And the deliciously prepared cuisine was also part of a prior celebration party (pictured above) with other family members.

The food will be equally as plentiful at the luxurious wedding.

Congratulations Robby and Sukriti!

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer, and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it