AZ Insider: White Xmas at Ryan House Gala

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the stories on the people who make a difference.

It was like something out of classic holiday film - a black and white classic movie, that is. Including the snow flurries.

With a 1940’s themed decor and music, guests at the gala to benefit the Ryan House, were transported into a classic nostalgic holiday ambiance. Co-chairs of the charity’s signature gala were Sydney Fox, immediate past chairman of the Board of Visitors, and Ginnie Schmitt, Ryan House Board of Directors member.

The co-chairs and committee, along with Leslie Propstra, chairman of the board of Ryan House, welcomed about 200 guests donned in formal attire to match the beautiful setting.

The theme song for this elegant" Board of Visitors Ryan House White Christmas" soiree - of course, was the classic “White Christmas." Guests danced to the popular Affinity Orchestra under the direction of Jim May, and the Phoenix Theatre also performed.

Ryan House, in downtown Phoenix, provides pediatric respite and hospice care for children and their families facing life-limiting or end-of-life journeys. The Board of Visitors Ryan House is the only facility of its kind in the Southwest and one of two in the nation.

Proceeds from this White Christmas 2016 fundraiser will support the organization’s volunteer programs, which train hundreds of volunteers from care Ttam roles and community advocacy to administrative and Speakers Bureau duties.

