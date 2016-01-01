AZ Insider: Michael Phelps Reveals Secret Wedding

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the inside view on the stories that make headlines.

Where Michael Phelps planned the secret wedding.

The most decorated Olympian of all time. Michael Phelps has now revealed he and beautiful bride Nicole Phelps had a formal secret wedding. Michael, Nicole and their son Boomer live in Paradise Valley, Arizona, but that’s not where they and close friends and family gathered for the formal wedding.

The couple pulled off planning a secret wedding in Cabo San Lucas. They even pulled off secretly getting a record of Marriage license first in the U.S. (Of course, not an easy fete under the radar fete these days.)

Now, through his social media, the Olympian posted a romantic video of the lavish outdoor ceremony. It’s worth watching! Nicole’s magnificent dress by the way was designed by Julie Vino. The video was shot by Taylor Chein and opens with with the swimmer shirtless as he’s getting dressed for the ceremony. It's tasteful and romantic. ( You can read my story and check PHOTOS of his HOME here of Michael and Nicole's home in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

And below here's the post from his offcial twitter account revealing the formal wedding scoop.

And you can watch the video here from Michael's instagram. here

Hmmm. Is there a reality show coming? I hope so. STAY TUNED!

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer, and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it