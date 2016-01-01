AZ Insider: Michael Phelps at Phoenix Luncheon!

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the inside views on stories that make headlines.

What the superstar revealed at the WM Phoenix Open lunch.

Well, the Tee Off lunch to kick off the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open - was extraordinary! That's because Michael Phelps, donned in a sport jacket, made a very classy - - SPLASH of an appearance.

Not only was the superstar very accessible and accommodating at a news conference prior to the event, but he took the stage at the luncheon, kicked back in a leather chair and talked candidly about his career and goals for retirement.

Picture Michael Phelps being casually interviewed on stage by Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO, Derrick Hall. It was a very entertaining and exciting way to kick off the WM Phoenix Open. Here Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is chatting with him!

The most decorated Olympian of all time talked about officially retiring from competitive swimming, why he moved to the Phoenix area, his family, (wife Nicole was at the luncheon), his future business plans-( including wanting to be a tech investor) and his new love for the game of golf.

“If I look back at the last five Olympics I did everything I wanted to do,” he said. “For me it’s hard to say that I want more. That’s why when I say I’m retired, I’m retired." Now he’s stepped out of the pool and going to dive into new ventures and onto the greens. He saidt he recently shot 87 and 83, his lowest round ever, in one week.

By the way, Phelps is no stranger to the Phoenix Open. When he was just starting his career, he played in the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.

The Olympian swimmer sold his Baltimore home and is living in Paradise Valley, Arizona with his family. You can read my story about his 6,010 square-foot abode. The pool of course is one of the splashiest luxuries in this newly built home.You can read my story and check PHOTOS of his HOME here .

Stay Tuned.

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer, and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it