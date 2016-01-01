AZ Insider: Benefit for Pet Rescue is Inspirational

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the stories on the people who make a difference.

kathy takes us to the Lost our Home Pet Rescue brunch.

Lets toast to the champagne brunch which spotlighted the thousands of rescued pets and their new pet parents. It was an quite an inspirational afternoon to benefit the Lost our Home Pet Rescue! (LOH).

The grassroots charity and shelter started by Jodi Polanski in 2008 has grown into a well-known rescue. And word has spread of its annual holiday fundraiser. Now in its sixth year, the inaugural Pet Champion Excellence Award was presented to Petsmart Charities.

David Haworth, President of Petsmart Charities accepted the award for Petsmart Charities, recognized as a national leader in animal welfare. He’s pictured above chatting during the silent auction with Jodi Polanski and Peanut, one of LOH’s many success stories.

Anne Marie Geary and Gina Page, (pictured above left) both hands-on volunteers at LOH’s 8,400 sq. ft. Tempe shelter, co-chaired the event. Gina, an LOH board member and husband Dr. Mark Page of Arizona’s Vision were presenting sponsors. Sandra Rutan, LOH program facilitator and volunteer Deb Hinsch (pictured above right) were among those who showcased some of the adoptables on the runway.

One of the most popular items in the live auction, was the VIP, meet and greet tickets for a Dierks Bentley concert. Not to mention the chocolate covered Oreos baked ONLY for the event by volunteer Jennifer Kunes.

Speakers such as Alec Porter, shared his inspirational story of how LOH helped him rescue 14 pets abandoned at one foreclosed home. Darylle Dennis pictured above right with Brenda Breit (Jodi’s mother), is the life coach who help inspired Jodi to change her career path and start an animal charity. The Jackson Family Foundation was among the other notable supporters, underwriting the bubbly for the holiday affair. Pictured top left is another event sponsor and LOH board member Tricia Pickering. Emcee, TV personality Jan D’Atri is pictured above,bottom left chatting with Thom Blischok.

Among the 420 guests were many of LOH's adoptables. Admiring one of the dogs are LOH board president Deborah Edwards, Dan Sager and Brett Stone pictured above right. Pictured above left are Lorin Lerner Boswell, Jennifer Russo (who donated dinner with wine pairings for six people from The Market by Jennifer’s Restaurant & Bar for the auction of over 200 items), Anne Marie Geary and Kristi Joss.

LOH is the only organization in the Phoenix area whose mission is helping pets and pet parents in crisis, with a 90 day temporary pet program. They’re dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned, or at risk of homelessness, due to foreclosure, eviction, or other financial hardship. And it’s a no-kill rescue!

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer, and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it