Q & A: Chef Scott Conant of Mora Italian

It is safe to say that Chef Scott Conant is a busy man, with the recent opening of Phoenix's super well-received Mora Italian. However, the superstar chef is making time to do a meet-and-greet with fans at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, March 3 to 5 at University of Phoenix Stadium. Chef Conant has partnered with Sogno Toscano to launch VARRO Select, a line of 40-year aged balsamic vinegar, Fattoria Suvereto olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, olives and artichokes, and he will be on site 12 to 2 p.m. each day to discuss what is in store for the brand. Here, we chat with Chef Conant about Mora, his local favorites and tips for at-home chefs.