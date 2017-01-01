Adopt a Dog: A Siberian Husky and a Terrier Mix

Cheyenne is a one-year-old year old Siberian Husky and Zander is a five-month-old Terrier/Chihuahua mix.

Young Cheyenne was used as a puppy mill by an unscrupulous breeder. She came to us frightened and starving, and we are working to restore her physical and emotional health. She is now doing fantastic in here foster home. Cheyenne knows how to use the doggy door and loves to play with the other dogs in the home.

If you have a heart big enough for Cheyenne, she is interviewing special families. She is up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped, and will be spayed before adoption. Her adoption fee is $400.

Zander and his siblings came to us when we found their mom abandoned with all the puppies barely 2 days old. Their mom is a beautiful, very sweet Cairn Terrier which you would never know by looking at some of the puppies. The puppies were well cared of by their mom and their fosters. They grew up well socialized with other dogs, people and even cats. Zander and his siblings are fully vaccinated , neutered/spayed and microchipped.

These puppies would do best in a home with other dogs. We do not adopt puppies into home with small children under the age of 8 years. We also want to be sure someone is home or at a minimum is only gone a few hours during the day.

The puppies are house trained but will still need help with other basic training.

If you are interested in meeting them please fill out an application on our homepage. The adoption fee is $350

