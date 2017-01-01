Adopt a Dog: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

In June, the Arizona Humane Society announced its Sweet Sixteen campaign, a promotion that allowed sixteen of its longest residents to be adopted for just $16 each. Among those sixteen pets still looking for a forever home is Baby, an absolutely amazing four-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a very unique and very special superpower.

Baby has the ability to make any caretaker she meets feel like they are the most important person in the world. Greeting everybody she meets as if they are her favorite celebrity, Baby will do everything she can to show you how much she appreciates your presence, not only wiggling her tail upon your arrival, but also her entire little body. Available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion, we strongly encourage you to come down and visit this adorable girl to see if you might be the hero to finally give her the home she deserves. At the very least, you’ll get the opportunity to feel like a star and hear Baby’s cute little “happy snort” up close and personal.