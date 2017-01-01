Adopt a Dog: A Border Collie Mix and a Terrier Mix

Lexi is an eight-month-old Border Collie/Aussie mix and Zeus is a five-month-old Terrier mix.

Lexi is ALL puppy, she loves to play and to please. Lexi is in a foster home with several other larger and smaller dogs and does very well. She would be best paired with a younger dogs since she loves to run around and play all day, this may be a bit too much for an older dog or a dog that is much smaller than her. Lexi does know how to use the doggy door and has perfect manners in a home.

She is very smart and knows her basic commands like sit and stay.

Like all our dogs Lexi is spayed, had basic blood work, is current on all her vaccines and is micro-chipped. Lexi's adoption fee is $300

If you are interested in meeting Lexi please fill out an application on our homepage www.luckydogrescue.org

ALL our dogs are in private foster homes and can only be seen by appointment.

Zeus and his siblings came to us when we found their mom abandoned with all the puppies barely 2 days old. Their mom is a beautiful, very sweet Cairn Terrier which you would never know by looking at some of the puppies. The puppies were well cared of by their mom and their fosters. They grew up well socialized with other dogs, people and even cats. Zeus and his siblings are fully vaccinated , neutered/spayed and microchipped.

These puppies would do best in a home with other dogs. We do not adopt puppies into home with small children under the age of 8 years. We also want to be sure someone is home or at a minimum is only gone a few hours during the day.

The puppies are house trained but will still need help with other basic training.

If you are interested in meeting them please fill out an application on our homepage. The adoption fee is $350

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog. Fostering dogs helps us save from dogs from high killer shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it