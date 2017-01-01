Adopt a Dog: Pug

Brought into the care of the Arizona Humane Society after an Emergency Animal Medical Technician™ was called onto a scene and found him in a plastic dog crate next to a dumpster, it’s understandable why this cute one-year-old

Pug named Monkey can be apprehensive around strangers in the early going. But once he gets used to you, Monkey will quickly transform into one of the most friendly and playful dogs you’ve ever encountered. Like most monkeys, this playful Pug has a lot of energy, and is great for owners who enjoy or want to start getting in the habit of exercising. Once he settles down from playtime, however, Monkey loves to just relax and catch up on Netflix shows. Don’t worry, he’s not particularly picky so will let you decide whatever you like. Come down and pay Monkey a visit at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion, and see why this playful and intelligent one-year-old really does have the perfect name.