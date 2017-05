Jethro All those who enjoyed the cartoon The Jetsons will adore Jethro, a Golden retriever and Cattle dog mix who is simply out of this world. He’s housetrained, walks perfectly on a leash, knows several tricks is good with dogs and kids. An owner with a good throwing arm and a home with a spacious yard would be perfect for this fetching machine.

Meet Jethro at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus.