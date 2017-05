Sleep is a biological necessity, though Remus tries to disprove this every day. The 5-month-old Dutch shepherd mix is a perpetual-motion machine who is happiest when he’s on a walk, playing fetch in the yard, soaking up belly rubs, or running through the sprinklers. This pup would fit well with an active family and in a home with a large yard.

Meet Remus at the Arizona Humane Society’s Petique at The Shops at Norterra.