Adopt a Dog: Pair of Chihuahuas

Baxter and Bella are a pair of seven-month-old Chihuahuas.

Baxter and Bella were rescued from a terrible situation and they are the sweetest dogs. Due to their early trauma, they are extremely bonded and must be adopted as a pair. They are both very easy, well-behaved, loving dogs. They just want to snuggle and give kisses. They are house trained, doggy-door trained, and crate trained. They have had dentals, are current on vaccines, and spayed (Bella) and neutered (Baxter).

Due to their very small size we will put them into a home with Children under the age of 12 years old.

The adoption fee for the pair is $350. We will NOT separate them.

Bella is the tan one, and Baxter the black & tan one, they are7 months (as of March 20). The pair is very small sized at 5 pounds and will not get much bigger. They have a lovely disposition and get along well with other dogs. Baxter and Bella are very sweet and snugly

If you are interested in meeting them, please fill out an application and their foster mom will contact you.

