Adopt a Dog: Bonded Senior Staffies

Hi! We are Nash (11 year old male) & Mazee (9 year old female), and we are a pair of bonded siblings looking for a home to live out our golden years in together! Our previous owner was in a tough situation and without anywhere else to take us, brought us to the vet to be euthanized. Thankfully, that vet reached out to their rescue friends at Angels for Paws Animal Rescue and they took us under their wing!

Right now we are in a boarding facility and we would LOVE to find a foster or forever home to stay in instead. Angels for Paws will support an approved foster… might we be able to stay with you?!

A little bit more about us:

We are great with people and kids, and with other dogs, big and small.

We are low-energy and would be great Netflix and cuddle companions!

We are bonded as we’ve spent our lives together, and we gain comfort and confidence from each other. So we must go to a home together.

We are a little overwhelmed in busy/noisy settings as we aren’t spring chickens anymore! We would love a calmer, quieter home.

We are crate trained and potty trained.

Our adoption fee is just $100 and we come already fixed, microchipped, and up to date on shots and flea/tick treatments.

If you are interested in either fostering or adopting us, please fill out an application on the Angels for Paws Animal Rescue website at www.angelsforpaws.org! You can also reach out to the rescue on their Facebook or email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it with any questions you might have.

Thank you!

Angels for Paws Animal Rescue is a foster- and volunteer-based non-profit based out of Arizona that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes dogs and cats from high-kill shelters and other critical situations, like injury and abandonment. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering for Angels for Paws, or would like more information, please visit www.angelsforpaws.org, reach out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AngelsForPawsAnimalRescue or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Thank you!