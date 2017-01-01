Adopt a Dog: Chihuahua

When you stop by and pay Little Crush a visit at the Arizona Humane Society, we’re fairly sure you’ll find yourself developing a very big crush very quickly. This adorable nine-week-old

Chihuahua is available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane’s Society Campus for Compassion, and is everything you could ask for in a puppy. Playful, curious, and extremely friendly, Little Crush gets along with everybody, and is proof that big things really do come in small packages. Stop by to see Little Crush and see if he might be the puppy you’ve been waiting for!