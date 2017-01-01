Adopt a Dog: Chiweenie

Darling little Munchkin always has at least one ear up and on alert! This girl doesn't want to miss any fun being had without her! Munchkin is just under 1-1/2 years old and weighs about 9 pounds. It is believed she is a "Chiweenie". The official name of a Dachshund/Chihuahua mix. Munchkin loves to play, and in true Dachshund fashion she will sleep under the covers if given the opportunity to join you in bed. Munchkin came to be at Friends for Life Animal Rescue earlier this year when she was found as a stray and no owner found. She was adopted since her original rescue but was returned after a few weeks when it was discovered that she doesn't seem to enjoy the company of younger children. Munchkin's ideal home will be one with older kids (12+), and if she's with another dog she's going to want them to play! Munchkin's adoption fee is $110. She is spayed, current on vaccinations, microchipped, licensed, and tested for heart worm. Munchkin is living at Friends for Life's adoption center located in downtown Gilbert. If interested in adopting Munchkin contact Friends for Life at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , 480-497-8296, or visit them on line at www.azfriends.org.