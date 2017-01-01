Adopt a Dog: A Boston Terrier Mix and a Labrador Retriever

Booda is a three-year-old Boston Terrier mix and Ozzy is an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever

My name is Booda and I'm 3.5 years old. The first thing you notice about me is that I'm cute, I am so very, very cute! And yeah, you'll also notice that I'm a bit on the chunky side - maybe 20 pounds of chunky - but that means there is more of me to love, right? I am a very friendly and happy boy.

I love to go for walks and I love to get a in good run now and then. Regular exercise will help me get to more svelte physique.

I would love to find myself a forever home with a family that will love me and help me exercise so I can stay healthy. I am happy being a couch potato and curling up with my humans to watch a movie or two, popcorn optional. I am housetrained and know how to use the doggy door.

Like all Lucky Dogs, I am neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped.

A happy affectionate lab mix, Ozzy loves people and being petted. He enjoys napping, sitting in the sun, and cuddling. He’s not fond of running, except occasionally after birds who encroach in his space, but would likely enjoy leisurely walks once fully leash trained. He enjoys being outside, but wants to be by people even more, so will spend most of his time nearby. Remember, he’s a lab mix, so keep food, medicine, and trash cans inaccessible or he will certainly explore their contents! His favorite places to rest are on plush fleece blankets, and while he won’t play fetch, it’s no surprise he gets excited over a meaty bone. Ozzy is great with both children and other dogs, although cats remain an unknown factor. Experience showed he does best with a dog door or other means to access outdoors for bathroom breaks if left home alone throughout the day. This healthy, lovable boy is eight years young and will be a perfect fit for someone looking for a low-maintenance companion to love.

