Adopt a Dog: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Every now and then, a dog lover has the chance to meet a pet who has it all. This certainly appears to be the case for those who have had the opportunity to meet Savanah since she

came through the doors of the Arizona Humane Society. This three-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix absolutely loves and appreciates performing tricks, playing with toys, or partaking in exciting expeditions, but also makes time to relax with caretakers to give and receive some love and attention. Come visit Savanah today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion location, and see if you might be the perfect companion to take part in the next exciting chapter of her life.