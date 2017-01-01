Adopt a Dog: Siberian Husky

Akira is a ten-year-old purebred Siberian Husky.

Akira is an active senior who deserves to live a life of luxury in her late years. She was a rescued from a situation in which she was badly neglected, but she is happy and healthy despite going through so much. If you want a loyal companion to take walks and just hang out with, Akira is your girl.

Akira has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and checked out by one of our vets. If you are interested in meeting her, please fill out an application on our homepage www.luckydogrescue.org. Her adoption fee is $300.

