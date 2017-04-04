Adopt a Dog: American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Brought into the care of the Arizona Humane Society after his owner didn’t believe they would be able to provide him with the great life he deserves, Tank is officially on the adoption floor of the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion and ready to 2017-04-04 14:08:00

find himself a forever home. This extremely friendly American Pit Bull Terrier mix is just nine-months-old, and like most puppies his age, has a ton of energy. In addition to playing fetch and remaining active, however, Tank also loves to learn tricks, and has already picked up how to sit and stay in a very short amount of time. Always ready to give love to anybody who stops by to say hello, come pay Tank a visit today and see if you can roll home with a new addition to your family.