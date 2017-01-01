Adopt a Dog: German Shepherd

Brisa is a four-year-old purebred German Shepherd.

Brisa came to us as a victim of a divorce. Brisa is a beautiful purebred German Shepherd Dog. She absolutely loves people and is great with children over the age of 10. (due to her breed and size we will not adopt her into a home with small children). Brisa does have to be an only dog. She is okay in social settings with dogs but can't live with them (Like out on walks). She needs to be an only dog

Brisa does have a condition that affects many German Shepherd dogs and that is called EPI (Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency) It is easily managed and causes no other health issues. Her pancreas simply does not produce enough enzymes to digest food so a powder is sprinkled over the food to help her digest it. To learn more about it please read https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exocrine_pancreatic_insufficiency

Like all our dogs Brisa is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Brisa is a wonderful dog and needs to be with a loving family.

