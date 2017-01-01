Adopt a Dog: Dachshund and Chihuahua mix

Bunnie is full of surprises, which is amongst the many reasons why the three-year-old Dachshund and Chihuahua mix always makes for fantastic company. Although she can be shy and apprehensive in the early going when meeting new people, it often doesn’t take long before Bunnie is performing tricks and

winning over caretakers with her charisma and charm. Available for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus For Compassion location, come visit Bunnie today and see why those who make her acquaintance believe her to be one of the sweetest pets they’ve ever encountered.