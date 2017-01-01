Adopt a Dog: Purebred Siberian Huskies

Baron is an eight-year-old purebred Siberian Husky and Hazel is a two-year-old purebred Siberian Husky.

If you love Huskies but want a mellow fellow, consider mature Baron. He was surrendered by an owner who has and allergic 6 month old baby, and Baron was forced to live outdoors. He would rather be indoors snuggling with a family, and as a bonus he can live with cats!

Contact us to meet this refined gentleman.

Baron is neutered, up to date on all of his vaccines and microchipped. His adoption fee is $300. If you are interested in meeting him, please fill out an application.

Look at this stunning redhead! Are you an active adopter who has time to train and exercise this girl? Hazel was found as a stray a year ago, and kept outside. She's learning house manners quickly. While Hazel lived with a male husky, she's reactive with other dogs and would prefer to be the only Princess, unless her new owner is prepared to work with her to build stamina with other balanced dogs.

Hazel is spayed, up to date on all of her vaccines and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $300. If you are interested in meeting her, please fill out an application. A young Husky should go into an active home. Huskies love to hike and really be part of an active family.

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog? Fostering dogs helps us save dogs from high-kill shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it