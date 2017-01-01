Adopt a Dog: Senior Small Dog Mix

Darling little Brutus, oh what a sweetie! Brutus became homeless when his family decided they travelled too much and hadn't enough time to spend with Brutus. He is a sweet, gentle, laid back, little man, about 10 years old. He weighs about 12 pounds. Brutus has a "fatty tumor" on his chest (common in older dogs). The tumor is not cancerous. Brutus is living in one of Friends for Life's volunteer foster homes with several other dogs and doing wonderfully. Brutus is current on vaccinations, microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $50.00. If you'd like to add Brutus to your family, e-mail Friends for Life at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit the center at 143 W. Vaughn Avenue in downtown Gilbert on Saturday. He even comes with his own personal doggy sofa! For more information visit www.azfriends.org.