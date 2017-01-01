Adopt a Dog: American Pit Bull Terrier

Everyone is familiar with the adventures of the Greek hero, Odysseus, but not as many people may be familiar with the journeys some animals take to find their way into the care of the Arizona Humane Society. Through the efforts of the New Hope Program,

pets are able to be removed from overcrowded shelters and transported to the Arizona Humane Society’s adoption floor. Odysseus – in this case a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier and not a famous literary character – is one example of a friendly face that has made this journey, and is available for adoption now at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location. Come pay Odysseus a visit and see if you can give his legend as happy an ending as that enjoyed by his namesake several thousand years ago.