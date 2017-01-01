Adopt a Dog: Lab Mixes

Leo is a nine-year-old Labrador/Hound mix and Freddee is an eleven-month-old Lab mix.



Leo came to us as a stray. We had him vet checked and he is in great health for his age. Leo is around 9 or 10 years old. Leo is a very, very calm and sweet dog. He is perfectly behaved in a home, loves children and people in general and is great with other dogs.

Leo walks nice on the leash and loves to ride in the car.

Like all our dogs, Leo is neutered, chipped and current on all of his vaccines.

We would love to find a nice family for him but he would also be a great companion for a senior.

Please contact us about his boy. If you are interested please fill out an application on our homepage www.luckydogrescue.org

Freddee is an adorable miniature Black Lab! That is exactly what he looks like, though likely he is mixed with something else smaller breed to make him around 30lbs full grown. He is the perfect size, not too small and not too big! Freddee is a doll, super friendly, happy and playful. He loves all people and he gets along nicely with other dogs. He even knows basic commands like sit!

Freddee would love to be in a home where he could get lots of play time and maybe have a playmate companion with another dog. He would also make a perfect hiking partner!

Freddee is still a puppy (8-11 months old) and so is full of puppy energy. He will need some continued training.

Freddee is neutered, up to date on all of his vaccines and micro chipped. If you like to meet him please fill out an application on your homepage. Freddee's adoption fee is $250

