Adopt a Dog: Pit Blend

Tanner is a handsome Pit blend. He's estimated to be about one year old and weighs about 45-50 pounds. Tanner was recently found as a stray. Sadly no one came forward to claim him. Now he's in search of his forever home with a new family! Tanner currently resides with a volunteer providing foster care for Tanner. Things learned in the home are that he does great with other dogs, however, he does NOT like cats therefore Tanner needs a cat-free home. Tanner is as strong as he is handsome. He would benefit from daily walks ... perhaps he'll make for a nice hiking buddy when temperatures allow. Tanner is neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped. His adoption fee is $110. If you are interested in meeting Tanner contact Friends for Life at 480-497-8296, visit them on line at www.azfriends.org, or e-mail