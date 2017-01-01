Adopt a Dog: Small Mix

Fudge did NOT want her photograph taken but shelter volunteers explained that lots of people would see her and maybe want to adopt her if she'd just let the photographer get one photo. Her face says it all. She wants not to have to deal with this "finding a home" stuff and be in one already! Fudge is so adorable and when not in front of the camera is full of charm. She is estimated to be about 6 years old and weighs in at about 10 lbs. She loves belly rubs, most other dogs, assisting volunteers in the shelter's office. It isn't known how she'd do with cats at this time Fudge is spayed, microchipped, licensed and vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $150.00. If interested in adding Fudge to your home contact Friends for Life Animal Rescue at 480-497-8296, e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit them on line at www.azfriends.org where you can find their hours of operation. They are located in downtown Gilbert.