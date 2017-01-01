Adopt A Dog: Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd mix

For eight years, the only world that Winnie has known is the one that she could reach at the end of a chain. But thanks to rescuers at the Arizona Humane Society, Winnie is ready to begin the next chapter of her life, and is very excited to share it with somebody who will give her the love and attention she deserves.

The Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd mix isincredibly loving, loyal, and will sometimes wag her tail for those who cross her path. Winnie would love to be in a house with older children, who can make the time to teach her some tricks and play some fetch. Available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus, come pay Winnie a visit and see if you can provide her with the forever home she deserves.