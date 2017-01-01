Adopt a Dog: A Purebred German Shepherd

Brooke is a three-year-old purebred German Shepherd.

Brooke is a very cool dog between 2.5 and 3 years old. She is very well behaved and very well trained. Brooke is very friendly and outgoing with people and loves other dogs. However due to her breed we will not adopt her out to a family with small children under 8 years of age.

Brooke knows how to use a doggy door and is very house trained - she is a perfect lady in a home. Brooks also knows basic commands.

Like all our dogs Brooke is spayed, fully vetted, and current on her vaccines. Brooke does have some food sensitivities and is on special food. She was seen by an internist and we gladly share her records with anyone that is interested in her. Brooke is a more dainty German Shepherd, she is not very big and is under 60 pounds.

If you like to learn more about Brooke, please email me at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

This is a very special dog and she deserves a very special family.

Her adoption fee is $300.00

