Adopt A Dog: American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Like a lot of the pets who make their way through the Arizona Humane Society, Rhonda was in need of a little help when she first entered through the doors of our facility. But after receiving some treatment,

, this two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix is ready to give caretakers a smile as big as hers. An extremely friendly gal, Rhonda sometimes forgets that she weighs just over fifty pounds, and will try to curl up into her caretaker’s lap. The rest of the time, Rhonda loves to show off the tricks that she knows, and has even shown signs of being a bit of a music buff. Rhonda loves to be sung to, and when demonstrating her pleasure, has been described by those around her as getting “super wiggly.” Come down to the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location today and see if you are ready to give Rhonda the forever home she’s been looking for.