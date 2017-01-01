Adopt a Dog: Siberian Huskies

Alaska is a five-year-old Siberian Husky and Simeone is a seven-year-old Siberian Husky.

Alaska was found as a stray and brought to the county shelter where she was diagnosed with untreated glaucoma. Due to months of neglect, one eye had ruptured and the other was too damaged to save. She had serious ear infections as well, but was very resilient and had a loving disposition.

At risk of euthanasia at the shelter, Lucky Dog Rescue stepped in to save her, provide the expensive surgery needed to remove both eyes, and relieve her terrible pain. After surgery, Alaska developed severe pneumonia, and it was touch and go for a few days. Now, she has recovered fully and is prancing and playing like a normal husky. Alaska is friendly with other dogs and great around people.

Because Alaska is totally blind, she is looking for a forever home with a family with the love and patience to help her learn to navigate her environment, and no small children or swimming pools. She will reward you with constant snuggles and kisses.

Alaska is spayed, current on vaccines and her adoption fee is $300.00

Simeone is a 7 year old male Siberian husky, weighing about 60 pounds.

Simeone is gentle giant. He loves every human he meets, and is very good with other balanced dogs. Simeone has diabetes and needs twice daily insulin injections, as well as oral thyroid supplements. The diabetes has caused sight impairment (cataracts), though he seems to not mind that at all. The cataracts are reversible with surgery.

This is the perfect companion dog for long or short gentle walks, and lots of snuggles. His foster dad has taught him to vocalize "I love you."

Like all Lucky Dog Huskies, Simeone has been neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. Simeone's adoption fee is $300. If you would like to meet this special boy, please fill out an application at the link below.

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog? Fostering dogs helps us save dogs from high-kill shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it