Adopt a Dog: Chihuahua mix

Part puppy, part rockstar, and all adorable, we dare you to take one look at Harley and resist the temptation to give him a forever home. Rescued as a stray looking for some love,

Harley was brought to the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location where he quickly captured the hearts of everybody who met him. A one-year-old Chihuahua mix, Harley can be a bit shy in the early going, but once he gets going, he appears to get revved up quickly with lots of energy. Harley loves finding new playmates (humans and non-humans both), and despite his young age, already appears to have a trick or two up his sleeve. Come pay Harley a visit today and see how cute bed head can look when it’s not causing you to be late for work.