Adopt a Dog: A Shar Pei Mix and a Chihuahua

Mindee is a one-year-old Shar Pei/Whippet mix and Ole is a ten-year-old Chihuahua.

Mindee is a beautiful sleek mix of possibly Shar Pei and Whippet. She is 11 months old and weighs about 23 pounds. Mindee was rescued from the county shelter where she came in with a broken leg. Her leg has healed up great and she LOVES to run and play now! She is ready for her forever home and would love to have other dogs to play with.

Like all Lucky Dogs, Mindee is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $250. If you would like to meet this awesome pup, please fill out an application on our homepage. www.luckydogrescue.org

Ole is a very sweet little 8 pound, 9.5 year old senior pup. He is a bit shy in the beginning but warms up as soon he gets to know someone. He loves to sit on laps and be petted and he has the softest fur ever. Ole is house and doggy door trained and loves to go for walks. He is looking for a quiet home preferred with a senior citizen because he does not like to be left alone for too long. Poor little Ole is also very terrified around children and older kids. Who knows what he went through as a young dog? Ole is not a barker and does not mark his territory. He is fine around other dogs but would do great as a single dog.

Like all our dogs, Ole is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. See Ole in action at: https://youtu.be/6gcMYqwbu4A

If you're interested in meeting Ole, please fill out an application. His adoption fee is $200.

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog? Fostering dogs helps us save dogs from high-kill shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it