Adopt A Dog: Alaskan Malamute mix

He may not be a Jedi Knight, but the Force is still strong with Han Solo for several reasons. Less than a year old, this 49-pound Alaskan Malamute mix was a little too rambunctious for the smaller dog in his previous home, but as any Star Wars fan knows,

Han likes to take his time before opening up his heart. Like his namesake, however, this Han is extremely loyal to his closest friends and is always looking for adventure via walks and hikes. It makes perfect sense why Han would gravitate towards such activities considering how energetic he can be. Unaware of his own size, Han even likes to think of himself as a lap dog, so he might do best with older children who can appreciate his enthusiasm and playful antics. You can come visit this swashbuckler today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus and give him a ride home in your Millennium Falcon.