Adopt a Dog: A Purebred Boxer and a Jack Russell Mix

Rosie is a four-year-old purebred Boxer and Bowser is an eight-year-old Jack Russell/ Chihuahua mix.

Rosie came to us as an owner surrender due to a new baby in the home and the family had no more time for her.

Rosie is a very well behaved sweet dog. She has perfect manners in the home. Rosie walks very well on the leash and rides nicely in the care. She is okay and friendly with strangers as well. Rosie is a real people oriented dog. She has lived with cats too and is just fine with them.

Rosie is okay with mellow dogs that do not get in her face. She would also be great as an only dog.

Due to her breed and size we will only put Rosie into a home with older kids (12+)

Like all our dogs Rosie is spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested in meeting her please fill out and application on our homepage www.luckydogrescue.org. Rosie's adoption fee is $250.00

Bowser is a 8 year old male Jack Russell (Parson) Terrier/Chihuahua mix weighing about 9 pounds.

Bowser is a very special little guy. He came to us after being confiscated.

He is a now a very happy and healthy little chap. He loves to go for walks and car rides. Bowser is in a foster home with a cat and does just fine. He is housetrained and has perfect manners. He is not a barker.

He would make a great addition to any mature household. He is an easy little guy to love and I promised him I would find him a wonderful home.

Bowser is neutered, up to date on all of his vaccines and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250. If you are interested in meeting Bowser, please fill out an application on our homepage.

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog? Fostering dogs helps us save dogs from high killer shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it