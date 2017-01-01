Adopt a Dog: A Dachshund Mix and a Siberian Husky

Rocky is a three-year-old Dachshund/ Chihuahua mix and Eli is a three-year-old purebred Siberian Husky.

Little Rocky came to us because his family was moving. Rocky has lived with cats and the little cat in his previous home was his best friend. Rocky is house trained and loves people.

He is a well-mannered little guy.

Like all our dogs he is chipped, up to date on vaccines and micro chipped.

If you are interested in meeting him please fill out an application on our homepage. www.luckydogrescue.org

Rocky is 3 years old and his adoption fee is $250.00

Meet adoptable Eli, a very special husky who is looking for a very special home.

Eli, came to us traumatized from his past situation. A very devoted foster family has consistently given him love and care, and has reinforced intense training that Lucky Dog Rescue invested in for him.

He is obedient, walks beautifully on a leash, and even demonstrates recall - an amazing trait for a husky. He has become social and playful, and loves the foster's sons, ages 10 and 14. Eli absolutely has to be an ONLY PET and cannot be with small children.

This is a perfect dog for an individual or family who wants just one pet and is willing to make him a companion. Unlike many huskies, he does not have high energy. He prefers to just hang out with his pack, whatever the activity. He's petite, under 40 pounds. Is this the dog of your dreams? Eli’s adoption fee is $250, he is neutered and current on vaccines.

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog. Fostering dogs helps us save from dogs from high killer shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it