Adopt a Dog: A Purebred Husky and a Chihuahua

Simeone is a seven-year-old purebred Husky and Margie is a three-year-old Chihuahua.

Simeone is a gentle giant. He loves every human he meets, and is very good with other balanced dogs. Simeone has diabetes and needs twice daily insulin injections, as well as oral thyroid supplements. The diabetes has caused sight impairment (cataracts), though he seems to not mind that at all. The cataracts are reversible with surgery.

This is the perfect companion dog for long or short gentle walks, and lots of snuggles. His foster dad has taught him to vocalize "I love you."

Like all Lucky Huskies, Simeone has been neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. Simeone's adoption fee is $250. If you would like to meet this special boy, please fill out an application at www.luckydogrescue.org

Simeone is a 7 year old male Siberian husky, weighing about 60 pounds. Lucky Dog Rescue is part of Lucky Huskies Rescue, breed dedicated Rescue.

Margie was picked up as a stray at MCACC and was dangerously obese. Since she has been with Lucky Dog, she is getting into shape and is doing much better. Marge is a 3 year old Chihuahua weighing about 9 pounds.

Margie is SUPER chill and calm. She's friendly, although reserved around people she hasn't met yet. She's housebroken, dog-door trained, and walks nicely on a leash. She is great with other animals, and has good manners. Like most Chihuahuas, she REALLY prefers to be on your lap as much as possible, but Margie also doesn't pester you if you're busy. She is no trouble at all - doesn't get into things, doesn't chew, doesn't go crazy at the doorbell, etc.

She does love to eat, and will do better with someone who won't overfeed her. She doesn't NEED other dogs around, but she seems to prefer one or two other relatively mellow dogs in the house.

My favorite things about Margie: she is REALLY sweet, world-class snuggler, and she has the craziest little raspy bark which you almost never hear since she's so quiet and calm. She will be a great add to any family!

Like all Lucky Dogs, Marge is spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $250. To meet this special girl, please fill out an application on our homepage. Or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog? Fostering dogs helps us save dogs from high-kill shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it