Adopt a Dog: Terrier Puppy

Dog lovers can’t help but succumb to the adorable fuzzy face on this puppy. Be aware that moments after kneeling down to meet Carrie, the terrier mix will be occupying your lap and stealing sweet kisses. The 13-week-old puppy is bustling with energy one moment, happily wrestling with her favorite squeaky toy and seconds later, she’s crashed out napping in the middle of the floor. This bristly...

muzzled girl will grow to be the perfect sized companion for anyone who enjoys both a pillow pal and an eager walking partner.

Meet Carrie at the Arizona Humane Society’s Petique at the Biltmore Fashion Park.