Adopt a Dog: A Min-Pin Mix and a Chihuahua

Matilda is a three-year-old Min-Pin/Chihuahua mix and Redmond is a ten-year-old Chihuahua.

Matilda came to us from Chandler, Arizona after her owner passed away and the immediate family was unable to care for her. We thought she was very cute and promised her that we would find her a great forever home. She is in a foster home with other dogs of similar sizes with various breed mixes, along with cats. She likes to chase the cats around the house and bark but does not hurt them.

Her foster tells us she likes to play and have fun and sometimes demands attention; however, she will curl up in your lap and cuddle. She loves playing with her toys and sleeping in a doggy bed or next to you on your bed.

Matilda is a 2.5 year old Min-Pin/Chihuahua mix weighing about 11 pounds. Matilda is housetrained. Her foster parents are working on basic obedience and leash training. Like all our dogs, she is spayed, microchipped, and fully vaccinated.

If you would like to meet Matilda, please fill out an application at the link below. Her adoption fee is $250.

Redmond is a super sweet, affectionate little guy. He is a longer haired chihuahua mix with such a beautiful red, soft coat. He is very happy and very friendly, always wanting to be held, petted or to sit in your lap.

Redmond does very well with other dogs, is house trained, doggy door trained and very well behaved. He is the best little companion and one of the sweetest Chihuahuas we ever had. He would a perfect friend for an older couple or retired person. You can take him anywhere he is very well behaved.

Like all Lucky Dogs, Redmond is fully vaccinated, and microchipped, he also had a dental. His adoption fee is $200. If you would like to meet this awesome pup, please fill out an application at the link below.

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog? Fostering dogs helps us save dogs from high-kill shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it